Charleston Animal Society is transporting animals to Florida panhandle ahead of Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Evacuation isn’t just for people but also for animals.

The Charleston Animal Society transported about 35 animals on September 3 to the Florida Panhandle ahead of the impact of Hurricane Dorian.

The 35 animals included 20 dogs and 15 cats.

Just a few days ago, before Dorian’s turn, the Charleston Animal Society received almost 100 animals from central Florida shelters to get them out of the storm’s path.

However, with the changing cone of uncertainty, the animals have to, once again, make a move down south.

Joe Elmore, President and CEO of Charleston Animal Society, says that they must wait and see how bad the conditions are after the storm before bringing the animals back.

“We will continue these types of evacuations up until a safe buffer to the storm then after the storm because we don’t know which areas of South Carolina, meaning the Pee Dee or the Lowcountry regions will flood.” Joe Elmore, President/CEO, Charleston Animal Society

Elmore wanted to take a moment to thank the community for their continued support during their preparation of Dorian.