Charleston Animal Society: Keep animals safe during cold weather

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society is warning Lowcountry residents to stay weather aware as temperatures this week are expected to drop below freezing.

Animals can be especially susceptible to illness and injury due to severe weather, and tolerances for cold temperatures differs among animals.

Even among the same species and breed, animals that are young or old, thin animals, and/or those with diabetes, heart disease, or kidney disease may not fare as well as others in cold weather.

To keep pets safe, experts recommend keeping pets inside for the most part. Walks should be kept short, and some animals should only be taken out for potty breaks.

Just like hot cars in the summer, pets should never be left alone in cold cars during winter. Cars can trap the cold and animals can freeze.

Before starting a car, bang on the hood of the car to ensure no outdoor cats have taken refuge near the engine.

Stray and outdoor animals often seek out warm places, like under the hood of a car, so giving them another option can prevent accidents. Consider putting out boxes or containers with entrance holes cut out and towels or blankets folded up inside.

Antifreeze, often used in winter months, is lethal to cats and dogs and should be kept out of reach.

If you see an animal left outside in the cold or otherwise unsafe conditions, call an animal shelter or law enforcement office.