Charleston Animal Society: Keep pets safe from fireworks this New Year’s Eve

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society is reminding people to keep a close watch on pets as fireworks ring out during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Pearl Sutton, Chief Lifesaving Officer at Charleston Animal Society, said “each New Year, we see several missing animals turn up at the shelter.”

Pet owners should keep pets inside, and leash them at all times when outside.

If a pet is lost, the Charleston Animal Society recommends taking these steps: