CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society (CAS) has designated July “End Animal Cruelty Month,” launching a monthlong fundraising campaign.

According to CAS, there have been 411 animals killed, abused, or neglected in South Carolina so far this year.

In the Lowcountry alone, CAS referenced the following incidents, all of which have taken place in the past six months:

Man kills puppy by throwing him from a balcony

49 cats seized from hoarding case in Colleton County

Dog left in ditch to die after being shot

Cat shot with pellet gun on street

Dog chronically abused and allegedly killed by family member

Three separate dogs with gunshot wounds found in Orangeburg County

To combat animal cruelty, CAS not only treats victims, but also offers rewards to bring perpetrators to justice, provides complimentary veterinary forensics — including necropsies — to law enforcement, and sponsors training for animal control officers.

Throughout the month of July, donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000.

