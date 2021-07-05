Charleston Animal Society offering $1K reward for information on dog with ‘choke chain’ embedded in neck

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society on Monday announced that it is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and felony conviction of the person responsible for placing a choke chain on the neck of Rocky, a three-year-old dog.

The collar was embedded at least an inch into Rocky’s neck when he was found wandering around an industrial area near Riverfront Park.

The emergency medical team immediately took action, shaving around the area to access the collar, which they then had to cut off.

Chief Veterinary Officer Lucy Fuller said that the collar was “so embedded that it took at least weeks, if not months for it to go [that] deep.” She said he was “likely tied up and constantly pulling on the chain, which then caused the collar to cut through the neck.”

Embedded collars are especially dangerous “because they threaten so many vital areas in the neck,” according to Fuller.

Staff at CAS is continuing to treat Rocky, who they say is extremely friendly.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Charleston Animal Control at (843) 740-2800.