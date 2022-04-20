NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society announced Wednesday it was waiving adoption fees on adult dogs through Sunday in an effort to combat overcrowding at the shelter.

Leaders at CAS said the shelter on Remount Road is packed full of dogs waiting for homes and are looking to the community to help. “In the past few weeks, we have been flooded with a surge of dogs,” said Pearl Sutton with Charleston Animal Society.

They are now offering fee-waived adoptions of all dogs through Sunday.

“We have made it through the majority of the year with a steady flow of adoptions, but right now we really need people to make room for one more,” said Sutton.