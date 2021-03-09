Charleston Animal Society offering reward after dog, puppies stolen from Johns Island home

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society says two people posed as law enforcement officers before taking a dog and her four puppies from a Johns Island home, and now they’re offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the crime happened on February 17th when two suspects impersonated armed animal control officers and took the dogs from a Johns Island home.

Deputies say they displayed what appeared to be credential, and at lease one of the individuals had a holstered handgun.

They were described as a white female, approximately 28-35 with a slender build and sandy blonde hair. The other was a white male, unknown age with a heavy build. 5’11”-6’ tall with light brown or gray hair.

Deputies say there were seen driving a sage green small four-door SUV.

According to the Charleston Animal Society, the dog is a brindle pittie-mix with white feet. The puppies are black with white markings.





“These individuals didn’t just break the law. Their actions constitute a felony and are an insult to the dedicated folks in law enforcement that put their lives on the line every day. They used intimidation to steal a family dog and puppies,” said Charleston Animal Society Vice President of Operations and Strategy Aldwin Roman, CAWA. “The family is distraught and worried about the safety of their beloved pets.”

The dog napping’s happened on Whipperwill Lane on Johns Island. Now, the Charleston Animal Society is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and felony conviction of these two individuals.

“We just don’t know if this is an isolated incident or if this is happening on a regular basis. We hope the $5,000 reward will flush out others who have been victimized with this kind of scheme and bring decent folks forward who may know something and perhaps, folks who are involved but are unaware of the serious consequences of being involved in this felony crime,” said Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore, CAWA, CFRE. “Is this malicious theft for profit or vigilantism? Both of which are horrible for the victims and the community.”

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200.