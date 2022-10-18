WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Animal Society is offering a reward for information after a dog was found shot in the shoulder this week.

A German Shepherd named “Timbo” was found Tuesday on Etheridge Road on Wadmalaw Island, according to the shelter.

Officials said the animal was brought to the shelter for treatment and veterinarians found what appeared to be fragments of a hollow-point bullet lodged in the dog’s shoulder. Timbo is expected to make a full recovery.

Now, the group is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement at (843) 743-7200.