CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society (CAS) is asking the public for help identifying the person responsible for abusing and abandoning a dog at a West Ashley apartment complex.

The dog was found left in a crate Tuesday at the Palmilla Apartments on Ashley River Road. A Charleston Police Department officer rushed him to an emergency clinic.

Via CAS

CAS said that the dog is suffering from second and third-degree burns and that his “prognosis is guarded.” He is under the care of an emergency vet and will be monitored throughout the weekend.

Officials are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for injuring and abandoning the dog.

Anyone with information can contact CAS at (843) 747-4849.

Click here to help support the dog’s recovery and the other work done by CAS.