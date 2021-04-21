Charleston Animal Society, Petco using facial recognition technology to locate lost pets

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society on Tuesday announced a partnership with Petco Love to reunite lost pets with their families.

Petco Love Lost is a national database that “uses patented facial recognition technology to make finding lost pets quicker and easier.”

People around the nation can use the database. Photos of lost and found pets can be uploaded and searched. The technology will scan the images to determine whether a photo of a lost pet matches a photo of a found pet.

Shelters across South Carolina will soon begin implementing this technology.

