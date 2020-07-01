Charleston Animal Society provides pets safety tips for the 4th of July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – America will celebrate Independence Day this weekend and the Charleston Animal Society is reminding you about ways to keep your pets safe this holiday.

The shelter says it is important to leave your pets at home if you are heading out for fireworks. They say there is no need to bring them with you and the fireworks could upset them.

You should also try to keep your pets cool in the hot summer weather and make sure you are able to spot the signs of overheating in pets.

This includes excessive drooling and panting, difficulty breathing and even seizures.

Any animal that turns up at the shelter can be claimed with no fees through July 8th.