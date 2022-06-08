CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society on Wednesday was presented with a $100,000 memorial contribution from the Joye Law firm in honor of one of the law firm’s late clients.

Johnny Scott was paralyzed in a car crash and later died in the hospital. While hospitalized, his main concern was ensuring his two dogs, Gina and Luca, were cared for.

The Charleston Animal Society took the dogs in during Scott’s hospitalization, then after his death worked to ensure the dogs went to a good home.

“The Animal Society did so much good during a bad situation,” said attorney Ken Harrell.

Attorney Jeff Gerardi agreed, explaining that the $100,000 “will go to help other families and pets during difficult times, which … is an appropriate way to honor Johnny’s memory and help preserve his legacy.”

The money will be used to revitalize the shelter’s play yard, which Gina and Luca spent much time in during their stay.