Charleston Animal Society relocating 20 dogs to Massachusetts shelter amid overcrowding crisis

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Animal Society is taking 20 dogs to a Massachusetts animal shelter to relieve pressure on packed shelters across the state.

Overcrowding has been an issue in South Carolina shelters for months, due in part to a nationwide veterinarian shortage.

Since shelter animals in South Carolina must be spayed or neutered before they are put up for adoption, the lack of vets to perform those procedures has bottlenecked the adoption system.

Charleston Animal Society will relocate five dogs from Charleston and 15 dogs from Columbia to Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, Massachusetts.

In addition to taking animals out, Charleston Animal Society is trying to remedy the situation by bringing vets in.

Statewide Spay and Neuter Week runs from December 2 to December 10. During that time, vets from North Carolina, Florida, and Illinois will deploy to shelters throughout the state and perform the much-needed surgeries.

Animals at Berkeley Animal Center, Dorchester Paws, Colleton County Animal Services, and Jasper Animal Rescue Mission are among the shelters that will benefit.