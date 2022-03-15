CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Animal Society and law enforcement agencies on Wednesday will hold a press conference calling attention the over 200 known instances of animal abuse so far in 2022.

In the first three and a half months of the year, Charleston Animal Society has documented 207 animals killed, abused, or neglected throughout South Carolina.

Most recently, a dog was found in a ditch in Adam’s Run with a broken leg and gunshot wound to the head. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Charleston Animal Society President and CEO, Joe Elmore, said that the violence shows no signs of slowing down. That is why the agency is calling on the public to “stand up and end cruelty once and for all.”

Elmore noted that “regardless of [one’s] concern for animals, studies indicate there is a link between animal cruelty and human violence. Humans are at risk too.”

The conference begins at 1:00 p.m. and is being held at Charleston Animal Society’s headquarters.