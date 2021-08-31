Charleston Animal Society rescues 50 dogs from Hurricane Ida

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Animal Society traveled to Gulfport, Mississippi hours before Hurricane Ida made landfall to assist with post-storm emergency response and rescue animals from the Humane Society of South Mississippi.

Emergency Response and Preparedness Manager Bryant Taylor said that 2,000 pounds of dog and cat food was left in Gulfport to help feed animals after the storm, and 50 dogs were evacuated.

Via CAS

Despite being in the midst of a capacity crisis, Charleston Animal Society volunteers were determined to get the dogs to safety. There was no room for the dogs in the Lowcountry, so Charleston Animal Society volunteers took them to five partner shelters in Florida.

These kind of partnerships, according to CEO Joe Elmore, “help [Charleston Animal Society] save countless animal lives when hurricanes approach.” Requests for assistance continue to pour in from the Gulf, and Elmore said that his team is ready to help.

Charleston Animal Society is taking this opportunity to remind people to consider fostering or adopting as the state-wide shelter capacity crisis continues.