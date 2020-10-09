Charleston Animal Society rescues 80 animals from Louisiana shelters ahead of Hurricane Delta

North Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society traveled to Louisiana to support shelters that could be hit by Hurricane Delta and rescued almost 50 dogs and 35 cats.

The Humane Society of the United States requested the Charleston Animal Society assist with transporting animals out of shelters that would be directly impacted by the storm.

These animals were available for adoption and will now be adopted through the Charleston Animal Society and across shelters from North Carolina down to Florida.

Chief Strategy Officer for Charleston Animal Society Aldwin Roman says many of the pets would have been euthanized if they were not rescued.

“They would have had to make very tough decisions to prevent animals from drowning and to be able to save those that were most vulnerable. We gave them the flexibility to make the right choices and the choices they want to make for the animals and their community,” Roman stated.

The Charleston Animal Society is having $25 adoptions all weekend long.

To stay connected with Danielle Hensley, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.