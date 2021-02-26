Charleston Animal Society says someone pushed a dog out of their car onto a busy highway near Edisto

EDISTO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $1,000 reward for the arrest of an individual connected to the mistreatment of a dog.

Kay Hyman, Director of Community Engagement for the Charleston Animal Society, said a Beagle was pushed out onto a busy highway Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. on Highway 174 near Slanns Island Road.

According to Hyman, a black SUV slowed down, opened the driver’s side door, and pushed the dog out into the roadway.

She said a husband and wife who witnessed the incident pulled off the roadway and recovered the dog before calling 911 to report what they saw.

“The dog is a small red beagle wearing a collar but no tag. He does not have a microchip,” said Hyman. “The dog was immediately transported to Charleston Animal Society to be evaluated by our veterinary team to check for injuries.”

If you have any information about the dog or this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $1,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the crime.