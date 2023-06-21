CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society said Tuesday it has defaulted on a current vendor contract for the humane disposition of animals from Charleston County.

Charleston Animal Society is the first animal protection organization in South Carolina and according to its leaders, is being forced to make up a multi-million dollar shortfall in funds each year.

The nonprofit says it has worked to resolve disagreements over funding with the County, yet any amicable resolution would require a new agreement.

Charleston Animal Society says they have repeatedly attempted to establish a contract amount with Charleston County to cover operations and County services in need.

According to Charleston Animal Society, the current funding agreement is approximately 20% of the organization’s annual budget and only supports a short amount of time for the housing of animals.

“The lack of adequate funding and resources is problematic as it puts those animals on track to be euthanized regardless of the animal`s fitness to be saved, which contradicts the language and spirit of the vendor agreement between Charleston County and the Animal Society for the humane disposition of animals,” Joe Elmore, CAWA, CFRE, President and CEO of Charleston Animal Society, said.

Elmore says ongoing efforts from Charleston Animal Society have prevented the need for additional animal shelters to be built and saved the community tens of millions of dollars.

When it comes to the humane, contractual services expected of the organization, Charleston Animal Society is searching for funds.

The nonprofit claims that since 2005, Animal Society donors have paid approximately $40 million for the sheltering, lifesaving care, and appropriate disposition of over 150,000 animals in need. And yet, the Animal Society received only about half of that from Charleston County funding.

Charleston Animal Society has relied on leverage reserves, donations, and grants to make up for the severe shortfall.

“By being forced to make up this multi-million dollar shortfall each year, Animal Society donors, who are already paying county taxes meant to support organizations like the Animal Society, are now carrying twice the burden,” Elmore said.

A press release from Charleston Animal Society and Elmore praised the Town of Mt. Pleasant and the City of North Charleston for their financial support.

News 2 has reached out to Charleston County for comment and is waiting for a response.

