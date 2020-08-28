Charleston Animal Society sending teams to assist with Hurricane Laura recovery

Richard Crook, left, and Amy Snider rescue pets from a home at Crystal Beach, Texas, on the Bolivar Peninsula, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2008. Crook and Snider joined others as they searched the area destroyed by Hurricane Ike for dogs, cats and any other pets they could located and rescue. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society is sending two teams of hurricane response volunteers and staff to the US Virgin Islands (USVI) to rescue “almost a dozen animals.” They have an additional team “on standby to deploy to Louisiana and Texas if needed.”

The USVI are “already overpopulated with dogs and cats,” and are facing simultaneous other crises in dealing with hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic’s hit on the tourism industry.

Animals rescued from the USVI will be relocated to Ft. Pierce, Florida.

Charleston Animal Society has been deploying disaster response teams for the past six years, and has also received help from outside organizations when disasters have struck in our area.

According to the Charleston Animal Society, “this ‘got-your-back’ camaraderie among animal organizations in traditional disaster-stricken communities is the backbone of moving animals out of harm’s way and into homes.”