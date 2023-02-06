NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dogs and cats can receive $150 in free services at a drive-thru vaccine clinic on February 18.

Charleston Animal Society’s No Kill South Carolina Initiative has partnered with PetcoLove, 24Pet, the City of North Charleston , and MSPCA-Angell to provide free vaccines and microchips to dogs and cats.

The goal of the event is to make the Charleston community healthier by vaccinating animals against diseases like rabies and distemper.

Event organizers will aim to break the world record for the most vaccine pledges in 24-hours.

The 24-hour VAX-A-PALOOZA drive-thru clinic is scheduled for February 18.

“Even if your dog or cat is updated on their vaccines, VAX-A-PALOOZA will offer a free microchip that helps to find lost animals. We will also help you verify your pet’s current microchip if they already have one,” Elmore said. “Microchips are so important during hurricane season when so many pets are lost during evacuations.”

According to Charleston Animal society, each animal will receive $150 in free services.

The following services will be offered:

Rabies Vaccine

DAPP Vaccine

FVRCP Vaccine

Microchip

PetcoLove Lost Sign-up Assistance

Those in attendance will receive a free emergency ‘Pet Grab ‘n Go’ bag and be signed up for Petco Love Lost which uses facial recognition to find lost animals.

Appointments can be made online through Charleston Animal Society Veterinary Services.

The VAX-A-PALOOZA will take place in the North Charleston Coliseum Garage at 3300 Firestone Rd in North Charleston on Saturday, February 18th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.,

All dogs must be on a leash and all cats must be in a carrier upon arrival.