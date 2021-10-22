Charleston Animal Society transporting 35 animals from Berkeley County Animal Center to no-kill shelter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society will rescue 35 animals from Berkeley County Animal Center to a no-kill shelter in Salem, Massachusetts as part of the No Kill South Carolina 2024 initiative.

By taking animals from overcrowded shelters and relocating them to shelters with vacancies, Charleston Animal Society ensures no healthy animals are euthanized.

Charleston Animal Society’s Disaster Response Team will carry out the deployment. It has deployed 14 times so far this year in response to disasters such as hurricanes, flooding, and animal cruelty cases. 267 animals have been rescued in 2021.

This deployment is being sponsored by Crews Subaru.