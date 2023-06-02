CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society (CAS) is waiving adoption fees June 2-4 amid a “life-threatening” overcrowding crisis.

CAS said that it is out of room to care for the dogs that are already in the shelter, so it is also suspending all adult dog intakes until the population is at a manageable level.

Vice President of Operations and Strategy Aldwin Roman said that the shelter “is at a breaking point” and adoptions and fosters are urgently needed.

All animals have been examined by vets, spayed or neutered, and received vaccinations and microchips.

Fees will be waived all weekend.

Charleston Animal Society is located at 2455 Remount Road in North Charleston and is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekends.

Click here to view available animals.