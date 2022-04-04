CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society (CAS) is looking for volunteers to read to shelter animals.

CAS said that the shelter can be a scary environment for animals, especially with “the constant flow of new faces, smells, and noises.”

Reading gives the dogs the chance to interact with people in a calm setting and gives young readers the opportunity to practice their skills in front of a non-judgmental audience.

All readers ages five years and older are welcome weekdays between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. for a 30-minute session.

Children must be accompanied by an adult and both parties must watch an orientation video.

The cost is $5 per session. For $20, readers will also get a book and stuffed animal.

Click here to fill out the application form.