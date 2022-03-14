CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Animal Society and World’s Best Cat Litter have teamed up for a new social media campaign designed to raise funds for homeless animals.

World’s Best Cat Litter will donate $5 to Charleston Animal Society for every photo of a cat in his/her litterbox posted to social media with the hashtag #GiveACrap. The company has pledged up to $5,000 to the campaign.

Sabrina Walker, marketing specialist for Worlds Best Cat Litter, said that the company “wanted to add some levity to raising funds for homeless animals.”

Worlds Best Cat Litter will also be at Celebrity Paws in the Park on March 19 with the world’s largest cat and the world’s largest litter box.

Guests who run/walk the Celebrity Paws in the Park 5K can use the code “GIVEACRAP10” during registration to receive $10 off.

The Celebrity Paws in the Park event will be at Riverfront Park from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The event is free and will feature special guests, demonstrations, and activities for the whole family — including pets!