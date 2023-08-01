NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society is working to combat an apparent uptick in animal cruelty.

The no-kill shelter, which is based in North Charleston, said they have investigated more than 50 cases of animal cruelty since the beginning of the year.

Officials with the animal society recalled one case that happened in mid-July when a dog – not even a year old – was found bleeding with part of its ears cut off along Hampton Avenue.

“Cruelty against animals is not slowing down and it’s up to all of us to work together to put an end to it,” said Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore. “There is a link between animal cruelty and human violence. It’s a cycle we need to break.”

Charleston Animal Society said it has spent thousands of dollars fighting animal cruelty, including treating abuse victims, sending emergency response teams to various cruelty cases, and offering rewards to find perpetrators.

The animal society is dedicating the month of August to fighting animal cruelty and spreading awareness in the community. They say donations to the “31 Days to End Animal Cruelty” campaign will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000 thanks in part to some community leaders.

Leaders say there are several ways you can help stop animal cruelty. “If you see something, say something. Animal Control Officers are ready and willing to investigate your concerns, but they need a tip or phone call to get started. If you see an animal in immediate danger, call 911,” the shelter said.

You are also encouraged to take photos or video of animals you are concerned about; however, you should never trespass on private property or put yourself in danger.

Click here to make a donation.