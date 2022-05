CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Aquarium is celebrating its 22nd birthday by offering discounted memberships.

Through May 22, new memberships and renewals will be $22 off for customers that use the code HBD22.

Members get admission for a year, discounts on tickets and in the gift shop, and access to exclusive events and programs.

The discount is not valid on Conservation Steward or Angelfish-level memberships.

Click here to purchase.