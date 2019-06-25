Charleston-area airports receive millions from FAA for improvements

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD)— Improvements are on the way to the Charleston Air Force Base and the Charleston International Airport after the Federal Aviation Administration announced a $12.2 Million-dollar grant to fund construction and rehabilitation projects.

“This is the second wave of investment,” Bailey Edwards, FAA Assistant Administrator said.

The Assistant Administrator for the Federal Aviation Authority talking about the $3.2 Billion-dollar airport investment plan for this year.

“These airport investments will improve the safety of the airfield in addition to make it easier for travelers, both business traveler and tourists alike, to come and go from Charleston’s airports,” Edwards said.

The Charleston International Airport and the Charleston Airforce Base are being given a 12.2 Million-dollar grant to be used for improving the airports access roads. They are just two airports out of 327 airports, nationwide, that were given grants today— a total of $495-Million dollars in funding being dispersed.

“Investing in airports all over the country helps support investment in tourism and the local businesses. In evaluating the application, the airports office was able to identify how these important improvements will help the economic areas around the airport,” Edwards said.

The Charleston International Airport responds to the grant from the Federal Aviation Authority:

“We value our partnership with the FAA and appreciate this funding to make improvements on all three airports. This funding is critical to invest in our infrastructure and operational needs as we continue to see growth not just in passenger counts but in the tri-county area as a whole.” – Paul G. Campbell, Jr., Executive Director & CEO.

Bailey Edwards, FAA Assistant Administrator, says, “The local airports sponsor and the local FAA office will collaborate on getting these dollars to the airport and getting construction projects done as quickly as possible”.

The Charleston Executive Airport received $2.2 Million dollars in grant funds from the FAA to be used to rehabilitate the airport’s runway and taxiway lighting. The Mt. Pleasant Regional Airport received $203,000 dollars in grant funds from the FAA to be used to construct a building.