Charleston area community group hosting health fair October 30

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Clementa C. Pinckney Community Health Fair is set for October 30 at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center in Downtown Charleston.

The health fair is pediatric and adult combined, with helpful information on medical needs, nursing, healthcare resources, and insurance providers available. There will also be fun activities such as games and face paintings.

Focus: Meds Pharmacy and Wellness will be available to administer the Moderna and Janssen vaccines for those who receive vaccinations.

In addition, the American Red Cross will be present to discuss the importance of donating blood.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 265 Fishburne Street.

To learn more about this event, call (843) 737-6166.