Charleston artist Tate Nation spreads quarantine cheer with his popular puzzles

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- For the last four decades, Tate Nation has dazzled the Lowcountry with his whimsical artwork; many pieces inspired by Charleston’s most beloved spots.

You may even recognize Nation’s distinct style and bright pops of color from the Holy City’s Piccolo Spoleto Festival, annual Cooper River Bridge Run or the wildly popular book ‘Yo, Millard Fillmore!’

With COVID-19 wiping out any possibility for in-person shows and festivals, many artists are having to think outside the box with their work. Luckily for Nation, quarantine created an interesting opportunity for his business.

Nearly a decade ago, he decided to have a few of his favorite original paintings printed onto 550-piece puzzles.





“I may sell a dozen or two dozen in a month; and sometimes not even that. When COVID-19 hit, and everyone was stuck at home during quarantine, everyone decided that puzzles were the thing they wanted to do,” says Nation.

Before he knew it, hundreds of puzzle orders began flying in. In just a few months, Nation sold over 1500 of his puzzles. That said, an even bigger surprise was the response from his customers.











“People have sent me thank you letters saying ‘we’ve been so cooped up at home, you know, this was the best quality family time that we’ve had in a long time working on these puzzles.’ So, that really made me feel good,” he says.

Grateful for the support, Nation has already began working on 2 new puzzles. One of the prints will be “This Way to the Beach,” which is currently featured at City Gallery at Waterfront Park.

“This Way to the Beach” at City Gallery

To learn more about Tate Nation, his artwork and where to order a puzzle, click here.