Charleston attorney planning run against City Council member Harry Griffin

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local attorney Stephen Bowden on Monday announced plans to run for Charleston City Council, with the intention of replacing incumbent member Harry Griffin.

Bowden works as an attorney with the Charleston County Public Defender’s Office. He lives in Shadowmoss with his wife, a teacher for the Charleston County School District.

Griffin has been the subject of many controversies during his time in office. He previously announced that he would not seek reelection before changing his mind and launching his campaign for another term.

Bowden released the following statement:

“West Ashley deserves serious, mature representation on City Council. We need a respected advocate for our community who shares our values and will work to slow development, ease traffic congestion, protect our natural resources, and solve flooding issues. Unfortunately, my opponent has been completely ineffective at addressing the issues that matter yet consistently effective at humiliating himself and embarrassing his constituents.”

He will file the paperwork Tuesday to make his candidacy official .