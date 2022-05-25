CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry law firm on Wednesday filed what it claims is the first class action lawsuit against Jif peanut butter after salmonella contamination sickened customers across several states.

Residents in at least 12 states were infected, according to Poulin Willey Anastopoulo LLC (formerly known as Anastopoulo Law Firm), who is representing some of the victims.

J.M. Smucker Co., the parent company for Jif, recalled the following products:

Jif® Creamy Peanut Butter

Jif® Crunchy Peanut Butter

Jif® Crunchy Peanut Butter (International)

Jif® 3/4-oz peanut butter

Jif® Natural Peanut Butter

Jif® Peanut Butter (To Go)

Jif® 40-oz Natural Honey Spread

Jif® Peanut Butter (No Added Sugar)

Jif® 13-oz. Squeezable Pouch

Jif® 13-oz. Natural Squeezable Pouch

Jif® Creamy Peanut Butter (Reduced Fat)

Jif® Creamy Omega-3 Peanut Butter

Jif® Creamy Peanut Butter (Portion Control 1.1-oz.)

Cargill® Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Eggs – 8 oz. Box

The first seven digits of any product that could be contaminated will end with 425.

All of the possibly contaminated products were produced at a facility in Lexington, Kentucky. The outbreak is being investigated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The lawsuit accuses the company of “putting profits over people” and not exercising property duty of care to ensure a cleanly manufacturing environment. Further, the lawsuit states “consumers expect the food they purchase to be safe for consumption and not contaminated by an organism ‘which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.'”