Charleston Battery match moved up, no fans allowed ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Battery on Tuesday announced changes to Wednesday’s match schedule in anticipation of Tropical Storm Elsa.

Wednesday’s match against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds has been moved to 4:00 p.m. and will be played without fans “due to the highly unpredictable nature of the storm and out of an abundance of caution.”

Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to be felt in the Lowcountry as early as Wednesday evening, with major impacts expected overnight into Thursday morning.

Battery Executive Chairman, Rob Salvatore said that the team “prioritized the safety of the fans, our partners, and the players” when making the decision.

Ticketholders will be contacted directly about how to redeem tickets at a later time.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+.