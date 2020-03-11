Charleston Battery owner speaks about team move

Mount Pleasant, S.C. – WCBD – After nearly 20 years, the Charleston Battery will be kicking off in a different home stadium for the 2020 season.

The Charleston Battery will be playing at the Patriots Point Soccer Complex in Mount Pleasant.

“Sports kind of has this outsized footprint in a way even though they can be really small in a revenue prospective they’re emotional so you feel responsible for doing things the right way.” Rob Salvatore, Team Owner

The soccer team will share host with College of Charleston who currently leases the property from the Patriots Point Development Authority (PPDA).

Patriots Point is home to the Cougar’s baseball, softball and tennis teams.

The Battery and College of Charleston are currently on a three-year arrangement with the potential for it to be more long term.

“Within the move what could we create in the stadium to attract more people in, younger people in particular and kind of get a new generation of battery fans going.” Rob Salvatore, Team Owner

As of now, construction continues as stadium seating is being installed to hold almost 4,000 people.

There is potential for the stadiums to rise and hold 5,000 fans in the future.

Team facilities are completed such as the locker rooms.

Digital field boards and team banners will be hung closer to opening day.

There will also be a family area where food trucks will be stationed.

“You know it’s a hospitality town and there’s a lot of it and I think bringing that to the field and to the experience is a great way to celebrate the best of Charleston in a gorgeous venue and hopefully a very very competitive team.” Rob Salvatore, Team Owner

Charleston Battery will host Philidelphia Union II for their home opener on March 28th.