CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry barbeque restaurant is working to place shelter animals in loving homes.

On Saturday, Queology will host the Paws to Res’Que adoption event at their Downtown location from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Guests can visit the restaurant at 6 N. Market Street to enjoy delicious food and meet the animals from Holy City Angels Animal Rescue.