Charleston beaches prepare for Memorial Day weekend

Isle of Palms, S.C. – WCBD – Lowcountry beaches are preparing for a busy memorial day weekend as it is only the second weekend since COVID-19 closures guest are allowed to sun bathe.

Social distancing measures are still being enforced on both Folly Beach and Isle of Palms. That includes distancing at least six feet from others, and groups are limited to three people unless they are immediate family.

Folly Beach City Mayor Tim Goodwin says to expect traffic and use patience.

“Don’t make memorial day attribute to begin your memorial, you know. Do what you need to do for the Coronavirus. Do your distancing,” said Goodwin.

After a crowded weekend last week Isle of Palms Chief of Police Kevin Cornett said they are prepared for this weekend.

If you are parked in a paid parking zone you must pay at the booth or on the app. If a car is parked on the side of the road it must be on the correct side and all tires must be in the grass.

“We do have additional officers coming in., additional beach service officers coming in, we have assistance from the Charleston County Sheriffs Department they’re sending deputies over so we can address the traffic issues that were going on last week and the people that might have been speeding along the back neighborhoods,” said Cornett.

Isle of Palms City Council held the first reading on Friday to increase paid parking from $10 to $15 on weekends and holidays, and to increase a parking ticket from $50 to $100.

Isle of Palms City Mayor Jimmy Carroll says the second reading will be held next Friday. There will be an opportunity for public comment.

“Our parking fines right now are $50. We find people who are parking illegally… we tell them they are fixing to get a $50 ticket they go ‘I’ve been in the car for an hour trying to get out of here I don’t care about $50,’” said Carroll.

Alcohol is not allowed on any Charleston public beach. Click here for more information on Folly Beach Rules. Visit the Isle of Palms website for more information on IOP rules.