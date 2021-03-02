Charleston becomes sole production location for Boeing 787 Dreamliner

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The final Boeing 787 Dreamliner produced in Everett, Washington rolled out on Friday, making Charleston the sole production location for the plane.

The company announced plans to consolidate production to the North Charleston location earlier in 2020.

Following the announcement, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Stan Deal, released the following statement:

“The Boeing 787 is the tremendous success it is today thanks to our great teammates in Everett. They helped give birth to an airplane that changed how airlines and passengers want to fly. As our customers manage through the unprecedented global pandemic, to ensure the long-term success of the 787 program, we are consolidating 787 production in South Carolina.

Boeing expects to produce the planes at a rate of six per month.

