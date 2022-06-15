CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Beer Fest will return in October of 2022 after a two-year hiatus.

The event, which will take place at Riverfront Park, will feature beer from regional breweries and homebrewers, music, competitions, games, food trucks, and craft vendors.

Charleston Beer Fest is being put on by nonprofit Palmetto Community Care. Proceeds will go towards funding the organization’s efforts promoting public health throughout the Lowcountry.

Several ticket packages are available.

General admission tickets include:

Commemorative festival mug

10 beer tickets

Early bird pricing – $25 June 15 through July 14

Advance pricing – $30 July 15 through July 31

Regular pricing – $35 August 1 through October 1

Last-minute pricing – $40 October 2 through October 22

VIP tickets include:

Commemorative festival mug

20 beer tickets

Early access and expedited entrance to the festival

VIP swag bag

VIP Oasis access – shade tent, seating, fans, private restrooms, exclusive activities

Early bird pricing – $50 June 15 through July 14

Advance pricing – $60 July 15 through July 31

Regular pricing – $70 August 1 through October 1

Last-minute pricing – $80 October 2 through October 22

Designated driver tickets are available beginning June 15 at discounted flat rates of $20 for general admission and $25 for VIP. Designated driver tickets include admission, but not beer tickets or a mug. VIP designated drivers will be allowed early access with their group.

Each beer ticket is worth one two to three ounce sample pour. A full mug costs five beer tickets. Additional beer tickets can be purchased for $1 each.

The event is rain or shine and only open to guests ages 21 and up. No outside food or drinks are allowed. Pets are not allowed, but service animals are welcome.