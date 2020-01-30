Breaking News
Charleston Beer Fest tickets go on sale Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Early bird tickets for the Charleston Beer Fest go on sale this Saturday!

There will be a limited number of Early Bird General Admission Tickets for $20 and a limited number of Early Bird VIP Tickets for $40.

The event is offering a special discount as well: those who sign up for the Charleston Beer Fest newsletter (click here) will receive a promo code for $5 off their ticket!

To purchase tickets, visit chsbeerfest.org/tickets

The Charleston Beer Fest will take place on Saturday, May 23rd from 1:00-7:00 p.m. at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. VIP ticket holders can get in an hour early to beat the crowds.

In addition to “an exciting assortment of breweries and beverages from the Carolinas and beyond,” there will be games, live music, and food trucks.

