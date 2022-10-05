CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Beer Week will host the annual Round of Beers Golf Tournament this November.

The event will take place November 7 at the Shadowmoss Golf and Country Club in West Ashley.

Proceeds will go to First Tee Charleston, which is a “youth development nonprofit that serves Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester county children by providing character education programming through the game of golf.”

Registration for each team of four costs $600 and includes 18 holes, a beer buffet, two meals, custom tee gifts, and raffle prizes.

Participants must be over 21 years old.

Teams should arrive around 11:30 a.m. for registration, with the shotgun start scheduled for 12:30 p.m.