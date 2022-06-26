CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The ninth annual Charleston Beer Week is scheduled to take place from October 28 through November 6, 2022.

The organization made the announcement Tuesday via social media.

Charleston Beer Week is an annual event to promote the craft beer community in Charleston. The ninth annual event will highlight nearly 35 breweries and brewpubs through unique events.

Beer lovers can expect Beer Olympics, Round of Beers Golf Tournaments, Yard Pong Tournaments, and Hop Chef Competition.

According to Charleston Beer Week, some events may require a ticket, while the majority of events are free.

The 2021 Charleston Beer Week Finale Party was a sold-out event. 2022 party tickets and a complete list of events will be posted on charlestonbeerweek.com

This is the second year that Charleston Beer Week will be held in October, after pushing the event to later in the year to avoid hurricane-related weather.