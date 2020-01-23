Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals rejects James Island Bus Lot proposal

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals has rejected the proposal for a bus lot on James Island put forth by the Charleston County School District (CCSD).

The proposal called for “additions and improvements” to James Island Charter High School, including a bus lot and a bus driver office building, as well as other renovations.

The Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals rejected the proposal, which would have required an exception to allow building in a Single-Family Residential Zone.

Charleston County Director of Communications, Jack O’Toole, said that CCSD can appeal, or find a new location.