CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Thursday held a groundbreaking ceremony for the latest installment of affordable housing units.

Bermuda Pointe Towns , located on Ashley River Road, will provide “affordable/workforce housing to those who work, live, or would like to live in the City of Charleston.”

The 40 townhomes will be available for people earning between 80 to 120% of the Charleston County Median Income.

The project “will have 90-year restrictive covenants for long-term affordability.”

Two additional affordable housing events are expected to take place in June, which is Homeownership Month.

There will be a groundbreaking ceremony for the Romney Street Apartments on June 12, followed by a ribbon cutting for a complex at 67 America Street on June 29.