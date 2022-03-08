CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Chucktown Brewery on Tuesday released a special IPA in honor of International Women’s Day.

The Queens on King small-batch IPA is brewed with hops from the Pink Boots Society, an organization that works with women and non-binary individuals in the brewing industry.

Via Chucktown Brewery

Women at Chucktown Brewery led the entire process, from selecting the flavors to naming the beer.

The American pale ale has a 5.9% ABV and notes of passion fruit, orange, and guava.

Click here or visit Chucktown Brewery to purchase.