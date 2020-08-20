Charleston business owner arrested Thursday for tax evasion

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 66-year-old store owner in Charleston has been arrested and charged with evading more than $42,000 in sales tax.

Agents with the South Carolina Department of Revenue arrested Richard Fowler on Thursday, the owner of Charleston Bedding & Furniture, LLC, and charged him with three counts of tax evasion.

According to arrest warrants, Fowler reported total gross sales of $432,435 from 2017 through 2019, when actual sales totaled $907,073.

SCDOR said Fowler willfully understated his gross sales by $474,638 for the period and evaded approximately $42,427 in South Carolina Sales Tax.

If convicted, Fowler faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count. He is being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.