Charleston businesswoman arrested for tax evasion

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston woman has been charged with tax evasion after failing to report more than $500,000 in income.

Warrants show 44-year-old Marcia Alejandra Baez is accused of failing to report $561,795 on income tax returns from 2014-2017, and more than $300,000 in gross sales on monthly sales tax returns from 2014-2018 while operating Moped City, LLC.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue said Baez is charged with evading approximately $27,152 in state sales tax and evading $38,445 in state individual income tax.

Baez was arrested by the Charleston Police Department on Friday.

If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 for each count.

Baez was released on a $45,000 surety bond.

