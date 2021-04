CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston has cancelled the upcoming Charleston Essentials Market for April 24 due to expected hazardous weather.

Charleston Farmers Market Manager, Harrison Chapman, said that “the safety of our vendors and patrons is our top priority. While we regret the need for this weekend’s cancellation, we look forward to continuing our season in the coming weeks under sunnier skies.”

The market is expected to resume May first, weather permitting.