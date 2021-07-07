Charleston carriage companies closing Thursday due to Tropical Storm Elsa

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three Charleston carriage companies will close Thursday as Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to hit the Lowcountry.

Charleston Carriage Works, Old South Carriage Company, and Palmetto Carriage Works have made the decision to close as the storm could bring high winds, heavy rains, and flooding to the Downtown Charleston area.

Elsa’s impacts are expected to be felt Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The companies are part of the Charleston Carriage Association for Responsible Equine Safety (Charleston CARES), an organization that prioritizes the health and safety of the carriage horses.

