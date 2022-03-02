NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Chuck E. Cheese’s North Charleston location will reopen Thursday after undergoing renovations.

The remodeled Rivers Avenue site features upgrades like an interactive dance floor, a video wall, and a mural of the Lowcountry.





Families can walk the purple carpet at the grand reopening event from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The first 25 families will receive an hour of free arcade play for two kids.

Guests can also enter a raffle to win birthday packages and one year of “All You Can Play” access.