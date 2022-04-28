CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Cinco de Mayo Festival is happening Sunday in Downtown Charleston.

From 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Latin-American entertainers and vendors from around the area will gather at 196 Concord Street to celebrate the culture.

Guests can enjoy live music from The Latin Brothers, Valente, Lil Pim Mano, The Cuban Cowboys, and DJ Luigi Latin Groove Radio/993 The Box Charleston.

There will be various dance demonstrations as well.

Food will be available from Cachitas Kitchen (Mexican), Rikiquito (Venezuelan), El Delicioso (Puerto Rican), and AntCakes (Chilean). Jose Cuervo, Estrella Jalisco, and Tito’s will provide drinks.

Guests are invited to bring chairs and blankets, but no tents or umbrellas.

Click here to purchase tickets.