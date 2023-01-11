CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Council Members met Tuesday night for 2023’s inaugural meeting.

During the meeting, members approved Mayor John Tecklenburg’s recommendation for Jason Sakran (District Three) to serve as mayor pro tempore. The position gives Sakran the authority to “act as mayor during the sickness or temporary absence of the mayor.” The city said that the mayor pro tem also often stands in for the mayor if the mayor is unable to attend events.

Council also named chairs for the 2023 standing committees.

William Gregorie (District Six) will chair Ways and Means as well as Human Resources.

Perry Waring (District Seven) will chair Public Works and Utilities.

Peter Shahid Jr. (District Nine) will chair Public Safety.

Mike Seekings (District Eight) will chair Traffic and Transportation as well as Audit.

Ross Appel (District Eleven) will chair Real Estate.

Robert Mitchell (District Four) will chair Community Development.

Kevin Shealy (District Two) will chair Special Facilities as well as Recreation.